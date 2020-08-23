Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $204,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period.

HDV opened at $84.32 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.50.

