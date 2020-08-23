Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 64,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $157.57 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 231.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,053,694 shares of company stock valued at $485,942,584. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

