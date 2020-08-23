Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 782,444 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 52.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 701,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,444 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $98,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,410,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 205,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,899,000 after purchasing an additional 64,476 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.83 and a 200 day moving average of $144.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

