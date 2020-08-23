Insider Selling: Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells $107,121.60 in Stock

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Krista Jean Mathews sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $107,121.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,861.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $121.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. Overstock.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Overstock.com Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth $3,017,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $8,772,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 18.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,276,000 after purchasing an additional 300,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 47.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 278,222 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at $6,958,000. Institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

