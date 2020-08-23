Insider Selling: Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells $107,121.60 in Stock

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Krista Jean Mathews sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $107,121.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,861.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OSTK stock opened at $121.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. Overstock.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Overstock.com Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.
Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.