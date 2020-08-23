Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $219.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $210.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $207.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,932 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after buying an additional 307,679 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $442,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

