Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 169.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 103.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

TCMD opened at $34.77 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $707.99 million, a PE ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCMD. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $94,778.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $315,826. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

