Kimber D. Lockhart Sells 15,000 Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $442,650.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,242.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.35.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1life Healthcare by 14.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

