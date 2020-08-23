Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 337 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PS Business Parks worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $192.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day moving average of $136.68.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $311,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 720 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.45 per share, with a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,684. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

