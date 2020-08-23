Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $231.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $207.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.89. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,932. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,897 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,205,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

