Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $117.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $174.85.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

