Citigroup Boosts Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $220.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

NYSE:EL opened at $207.01 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

