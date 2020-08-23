Citigroup Boosts Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $220.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.
EL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.
NYSE:EL opened at $207.01 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
