Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 193,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 71.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Nucor stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

