61,001 Shares in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,668,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,651,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $20,074,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. Zynga Inc has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $308,402.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,535.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,138.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,942,202. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

