Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,031,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.47% of Kura Oncology worth $33,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 355.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 85.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $21.32 on Friday. Kura Oncology Inc has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $283,822.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KURA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

