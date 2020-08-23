Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 194,515 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 413.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,515 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Snap-on worth $33,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 481.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 690,929 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Snap-on by 3,966.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 706,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,436,000 after purchasing an additional 688,798 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Snap-on by 34.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,733,000 after purchasing an additional 358,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Snap-on by 42.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

SNA opened at $147.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

