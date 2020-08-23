Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 468.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 518,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after buying an additional 427,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,438,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,936,000 after purchasing an additional 318,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 87,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,114,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,846,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,075,000 after purchasing an additional 64,059 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

WRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

