Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter valued at about $48,823,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,817,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,949,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,982,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,151,000 after purchasing an additional 733,619 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth about $4,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $11.77 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOV. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.49.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

