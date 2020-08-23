BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,269.68

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,269.68 and traded as low as $1,246.00. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at $1,250.00, with a volume of 74,213 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $605.49 million and a PE ratio of -11.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,269.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,323.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

