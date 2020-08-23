Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $38.38 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 216.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,538 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,688,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,427.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,219,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,019,000 after buying an additional 3,092,272 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,456,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,534,000 after buying an additional 1,578,869 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,705,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,583.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 809,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,450,000 after buying an additional 761,836 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

XRAY stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -185.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

