National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Cowen lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lowered National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.49.

NOV stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.77.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

