Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 11,100 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 540.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $28.46 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 33.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHF. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.