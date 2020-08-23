Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 4.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

TCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Taubman Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:TCO opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

