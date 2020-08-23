PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,177 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 273.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.41.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $112.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.53. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

