Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 11,774 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,274,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after acquiring an additional 213,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 198,947 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 188,399 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 161,727 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.