30,400 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Inspire Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 25.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 89.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 108.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

In other news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $8,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at $419,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,714 shares of company stock worth $47,657,721. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $111.31 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 19.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.27.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.