Short Interest in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Expands By 35.6%

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,280,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the July 15th total of 10,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on D. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after buying an additional 718,882 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 106.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

