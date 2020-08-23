Ron Bentsur Sells 10,311 Shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Ron Bentsur sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $65,062.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,433.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,413 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $25,242.36.

On Friday, August 14th, Ron Bentsur sold 6,680 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $36,940.40.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,689 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $24,851.70.

On Monday, July 27th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,917 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $30,829.59.

On Monday, August 10th, Ron Bentsur sold 3,437 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $18,628.54.

On Friday, August 7th, Ron Bentsur sold 10,222 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $54,687.70.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Ron Bentsur sold 3,619 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $22,293.04.

On Monday, August 3rd, Ron Bentsur sold 6,682 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $41,428.40.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,343 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $26,752.88.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. BeyondAirInc . has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative net margin of 203.22% and a negative return on equity of 152.25%. Equities analysts predict that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XAIR. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,073,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in BeyondAirInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

