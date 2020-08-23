Matrix AI Network (MAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, LBank, HADAX and Kucoin. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $74,564.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00505459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000479 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Matrix AI Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, LBank, DDEX, Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinEgg and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

