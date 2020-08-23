NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $87,315.84 in Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $87,315.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetGear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. NetGear had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial increased their price target on NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NetGear by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 909,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetGear by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NetGear by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of NetGear by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NetGear by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

