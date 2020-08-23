Ian Fier Sells 1,808 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $94,323.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,323.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ian Fier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Ian Fier sold 24,969 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $817,984.44.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Ian Fier sold 33,504 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,088,209.92.

On Monday, July 20th, Ian Fier sold 1,087 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $36,903.65.

On Friday, June 12th, Ian Fier sold 6,756 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $203,693.40.

NASDAQ MNTA opened at $52.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.43. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $52.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. Analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 193,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNTA. Cowen upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

