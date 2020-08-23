Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (BCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund has increased its dividend payment by 35.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $26.74 on Friday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $27.73.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

