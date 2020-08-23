Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Old Point Financial has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.95. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Point Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

