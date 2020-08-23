LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.
LYTS opened at $7.25 on Friday. LSI Industries has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $189.90 million, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 3.14%. As a group, analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.
