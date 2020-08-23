LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

LYTS opened at $7.25 on Friday. LSI Industries has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $189.90 million, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 3.14%. As a group, analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

