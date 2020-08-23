Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on October 1st

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $142.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.78. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

