National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend by 44.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a payout ratio of 715.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.32.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

