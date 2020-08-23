Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Short Interest Update

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the July 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAK. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 114.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 842,734 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,424,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,097,000. 3.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.