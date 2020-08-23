Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Baozun updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

BZUN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

