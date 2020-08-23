D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,983 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $76.97 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.