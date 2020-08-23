Pendal Group Ltd Takes $217,000 Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 33.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in nVent Electric by 75.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 22.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,893,000 after buying an additional 369,378 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in nVent Electric by 26.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 383,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

