Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.91, for a total transaction of $618,990.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,090.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $356.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.