Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane alerts:

NYSE TT opened at $117.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.04. Trane has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus downgraded Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Trane in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

In other Trane news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.