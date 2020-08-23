Pendal Group Ltd Invests $214,000 in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,444 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in IDACORP by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IDACORP by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 31.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 9.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 19.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $524,517.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,626.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $300,428.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,675.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Shares of IDA opened at $88.14 on Friday. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average is $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.13%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

