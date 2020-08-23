8,428 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 47,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 70,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $26.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

