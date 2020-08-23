517 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,054,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $134,008,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DexCom by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after acquiring an additional 199,106 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,158,000 after acquiring an additional 173,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in DexCom by 600.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,611,000 after acquiring an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $626,745.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at $21,075,186.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total value of $2,390,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,762 shares of company stock worth $22,493,608 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $426.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.89, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.92. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.28 and a 52-week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.95.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

