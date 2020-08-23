Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 227,134 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 39.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 802,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,134 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $34,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 681.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 46,833 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at $844,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,684 shares of company stock worth $5,003,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

