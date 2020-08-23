Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

