Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 175.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 94.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNKN stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNKN shares. BofA Securities raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

