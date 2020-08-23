CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 57.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 645,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 113,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.18 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

