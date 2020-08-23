iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $340.85 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $341.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

