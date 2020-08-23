Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,107 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 84.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 49.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $27.82 on Friday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

